BTS’ Jimin tops boy group member brand reputation rankings; Top 10 for April inside

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed April 2022’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members! An analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication and community awareness indexes of 703 boy group members, using big data collected from March 16, 2022, to April 16, 2022, was used to determine the rankings for this month.

After reclaiming the top spot in February, BTS’ Jimin has ranked atop the list for the third month consecutively, with a brand reputation index of 6,877,359 points. This marks a 33.72 percent increase in his score in the previous month, when he recorded 5,143,223 points.

High-ranking phrases in Jimin’s keyword analysis include terms like ‘Instagram’, ‘hashtag’, and ‘Our Blues’. Meanwhile, his highest-ranking related terms include ‘participate’, ‘challenge’ and ‘increase’. Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 87.09 percent positive reactions, similar to last month.

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon rises to rank 2 for the month, recording a whopping 335.02 percent rise in his brand reputation score from last month. G-Dragon’s score for April is 5,756,906 points.

Wanna One’s Kang Daniel moves down a spot, ranking at number 3 in April, with a brand reputation index of 5,468,359 points. This reflects a 25.92 percent increase in his score from the previous month.

Check out the Top 10 for April, below:

BTS’ Jimin BIGBANG’s G-Dragon Wanna One’s Kang Daniel BTS’ V BTS’ Jin BTS’ Jungkook 2PM’s Junho ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Super Junior’s Heechul WINNER’s Mino

