BTS’ Jimin tops Japan's Oricon Daily Digital Singles Chart, Set Me Free Pt.2 debuts on Spotify's Global Top 50

The pre-released song 'Set Me Free Pt.2' from Jimin's first solo album 'FACE' topped the 'Daily Digital Single Ranking' according to the latest chart (as of March 17) released by Japan's Oricon on the 18th. In addition, ‘Set Me Free Pt.2’ also debuted at No. 6 on the Global Top 50 chart on the world’s largest music streaming company, Spotify, with 4,820,096 filtered streams on its first day alone. Fans have applauded the foot-tapping number, as well as Jimin's beautiful vocals and choreography.

‘Set Me Free Pt.2’ topped the iTunes ‘Top Songs’ chart in 110 countries/regions within hours of its March 17 release, illustrating Jimin's immense popularity around the world along with sweeping many global music charts.

'Set Me Free Part 2' is a hip-hop genre song about the desire to move forward freely, shaking off various emotions like inner pain, sadness, and emptiness. Intense brass and drum lines elevate the song's message, while orchestral and choir sounds add to the majestic atmosphere.

About Jimin

Jimin is perceived as a one-of-a-kind talent by die-hard fans and anyone who has had the opportunity to see the BTS member’s live vocals, makes people stop in their tracks. His background in ballet and contemporary dance shaped him into a hypnotic stage presence. While his distinct high-pitched vocals attract people like magnets.

About the album: FACE

Jimin's debut album ‘FACE’ will be released in just under a week simultaneously worldwide on March 24. The album includes collaborations on songwriting and production with Jimin's BTS groupmate RM, Pdogg, GHSTLOOP, EVAN, Supreme Boi, BLVSH, and Chris James. ‘FACE’ has been described as "going deeper into Jimin's story of opening up his true self and taking a fresh advance forward as an artist" in the spin of its release. Jimin will introduce his musicality with a unique melody and immaculate dance performance through ‘FACE’."

‘FACE’ is a BTS member's fourth solo music effort since the group started to explore individual solo projects and serve their mandatory military service. He collaborated with BIGBANG’s Taeyang on ‘Vibe’ before announcing his solo album.

