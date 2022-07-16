BTS’ Jimin tops July boy group member brand reputation rankings; Top 10 inside

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members for the month of July 2022! Using big data collected from June 16, 2022, to July 16, 2022, an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication and community awareness indexes of 703 boy group members was used to determine the rankings for this month.

Marking his 42nd non-consecutive month, BTS’ Jimin rises to rank number 1 for this month. Jimin’s brand reputation index of 6,130,231 points for the month of July, reflects an increase of 21.42 percent in his score, as compared to the previous month. Meanwhile, Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed 85.08 percent positive reactions. The BTS member’s keyword analysis showed “record”, “release”, and “surpass” included in his highest-ranking related terms, while “ARMY”, “With You” and “Instagram” are included in Jimin’s high-ranking phrases.

KANGDANIEL ranks at number 2 for the month of July, with his brand reputation index of 5,317,589 points reflecting an increase of 1.21 percent in his score from the previous month. BTS’ Jungkook rises to rank 3 for this month, with a brand reputation index of 4,321,998 points.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo ranks a close fourth, reflecting a brand reputation index of 4,185,536 points. Rounding out the Top 5 for this month, BTS’ V scores a brand reputation index of 4,009,434 points.

Check out the Top 10 for July, below:

BTS’ Jimin Wanna One’s KANGDANIEL BTS’ Jungkook ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo BTS’ V BTS’ Jin BTS’ RM NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun BIGBANG’s G-Dragon BTS SUGA

