BTS' Jimin tops July Brand reputation rankings for individual male K Pop idols for the 31st consecutive month

BTS' Jimin scores a whopping brand reputation index of 5,772,316. Read on to find out.
Mumbai
BTS' Jimin poses for the concept photo of Permission To Dance BTS' Jimin poses for the concept photo of Permission To Dance (pic credit - Bit Hit Music)
'Invincible' and 'Unparalleled' are words that were added in the dictionary to describe BTS' Jimin! The handsome and exceptionally talented idol has done it again as he topped the list for the 31st consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 5,772,316. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included 'Butter,' 'Permission to Dance' and 'ARMY,' BTS' chart-topping releases and ARMY is the name of BTS' official fandom! His highest-ranking related terms included 'cute,' 'release' and 'appear,' words that resonate with Jimin so well!

2PM's Junho ranked second in this month’s rankings with a brand reputation index of 4,536,876, marking a 21.18 percent increase in his score since June. Junho truly shone bright with 2PM's comeback album, 'MUST' and that has reflected in his brand reputation rankings as well. Jimin's bandmate, BTS' V took third place for July with a brand reputation index of 4,508,340, marking a 0.61 percent rise in his score since last month. V has certainly wowed us with his infectious charm in BTS' new track, Permission To Dance. Congratulations!

Meanwhile, a BTS x Coldplay collaboration might be in the works and we are here for it! Netizens have been discussing the topic for quite some time now and it seems like it might become a reality very soon. When asked if a collaboration was in the offing, Big Hit Music, BTS' label refrained from confirming by stating that it is difficult to confirm the reports right now. Well, we will take that as an almost yes!

Credits :The Korean Business Research Institute,Big Hit Music

