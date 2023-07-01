BTS’ Jimin tops June Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings; Jungkook, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo rank next

In June 2023 Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings, BTS member Jimin tops once again with Jungkook and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo coming in at no. 2 and 3, respectively. By determining that consumers' online habits have a significant impact on brand consumption, the brand reputation index was developed through brand big data analysis. Jimin firmly held the 24th position in the idol individual brand reputation rankings, which began in December 2018 and included 25 irregular announcements. He was number one of the idol world for more than four years.

The top 30 idols are:-

BTS’ Jimin

BTS’ Jungkook

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

BTS’ RM

BLACKPINK’s Jennie

BTS’ V

NewJeans’ Danielle

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo

BLACKPINK’s Lisa

Wanna One’s Kang Daniel

BTS’ Jin

NewJeans’ Minji

BLACKPINK’s Rosé

SEVENTEEN’s Jun

aespa’s Karina

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

BTS’ SUGA

IVE’s An Yujin

Girls’ Generation’s YoonA

Red Velvet’s Seulgi

Oh My Girl’s Mimi

IVE’s Rei

NewJeans’ Hanni

aespa’s Winter

NewJeans’ Haerin

TWICE’s Nayeon

BTS’ J-Hope

Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon

SHINee’s Onew

BTS’ Jimin’s activities:

Jimin set a K-pop solo singer's record for the longest consecutive streak of 100 days on the Global Daily Top Artist Chart of Spotify, the largest music streaming service in the world. Fans have been able to use keywords like History Maker JIMIN and Spotify King JIMIN in his splendid feat of consolidating his status as a global superstar. With the chart-in for 104 consecutive days beginning on March 17, the release date of the pre-released song Set Me Free Part 2 from the Face album, Jimin has extended the chart entry record for a total of 106 days, earning a total of 71 positions on the Korean Spotify Daily Artist Chart. For the primary day straight, they have kept up with their No. 1 spot and are proceeding with their strong walk.

BLACKPINK’s activities:

As per YG Entertainment, Jisoo's music video for Bloom outperformed 300 million views on YouTube around on June 27th. This turned into the 23rd 300 million-view video in BLACKPINK's career. The music video not just caught Jisoo's steadily changing appeal in a section design, yet in addition drew a touchy reaction with a staggering presentation that boosted the popularity of the track. Appropriately, simultaneously as it was released, it went straightforwardly to YouTube's Worldwide Trending No. 1 and accomplished 100 million views in seven days.

