BTS’ Jimin tops May boy group member brand reputation rankings; SUGA rises to rank 2

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members for the month of May 2022! An analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication and community awareness indexes of 703 boy group members, using big data collected from April 14, 2022, to May 14, 2022, was used to determine the rankings for this month. As compared to the previous month’s 117,816,465 points of big data analysed, this month’s 105,753,751 points reflect a decrease of 10.24 percent.

BTS’ Jimin ranked at the top of the list for the fourth month consecutively, reflecting a brand reputation index of 6,229,539 points. Out of this, consumer participation points come to 886,937, media coverage points come to 830,727, community index is 2,054,530 points, and community awareness index is 2,457,345 points. With Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis revealing a score of 82.79 percent positive reactions, the BTS member’s keyword analysis included high-ranking phrases like ‘OST’, ‘With You’, and ‘Our Blues’. Further, Jimin’s highest-ranking related terms included ‘record’, ‘set a new record’, and ‘dominate’.

Fellow BTS member SUGA sees an immense increase of 177.68 percent in his score as compared to the previous month. Coming in at a close second, SUGA’s score for May is 6,185,304 points. Wanna One’s Kang Daniel maintains his rank at number 3 for this month as well, reflecting a brand reputation index of 4,915,114 points.

Check out the Top 10 for May, below:

BTS’ Jimin BTS’ SUGA Wanna One’s Kang Daniel BTS’ Jungkook BTS’ V BIGBANG’s G-Dragon BTS’ Jin ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo WINNER’s Song Mino WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: How does Troye Sivan feel about collaborating with BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin? Find out

