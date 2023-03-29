BTS’ Jimin tops Oricon’s daily and weekly charts as well as Billboard’s Emerging Artists with new album FACE

According to the latest chart released by Oricon on March 29, 'FACE', released by Jimin on the 24th, recorded 5264 weekly downloads, making it the 'Weekly Digital Album Ranking' and immediately rose to number one. Prior to this, Jimin also went straight to the top in the 'Weekly Album Ranking', setting the record for the highest sales volume this year as a solo artist on that chart, while also being named as the first solo artist to take first place this year.

'FACE' is an album completed by Jimin's active participation in the overall work process, from the planning stage to songs and music videos. Including the title song 'Like Crazy', the pre-released song 'Set Me Free Pt.2' with a powerful performance, 'Face-Off' of the trap soul genre, 'Interlude : Dive' with impressive dreamy instrument sounds, 'Alone' of the pop ballad genre was included. Meanwhile, after unveiling the first stage of 'Like Crazy' on the popular American NBC program 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' ('The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'), Jimin has released various music and entertainment contents, meeting fans all over the world.

Billboard achievements:

'Set Me Free Pt.2' ranked at the top of several charts, including No. 1 in 'Digital Song Sales' and 'World Digital Song Sales' respectively, No. 5 in 'Global (excluding the US)' and No. 8 in 'Global 200'. . In addition to 'Set Me Free Pt.2', 'World Digital Song Sales' included Jimin's solo songs such as 'Promise' in 3rd place, 'filter' in 5th place, and 'Christmas Love' in 11th place. BTS' anthology album 'Proof' ranked 195th on the main album chart 'Billboard 200' and charted for 41 consecutive weeks. BTS' individual activities are also outstanding. RM's first official solo album 'Indigo' charted for 16 consecutive weeks at No. 13 on 'World Album' and ranked No. 52 on 'Top Current Album'. J-Hope's solo single 'on the street (with J. Cole)' released on the 3rd ranked 5th in 'Rap Digital Song Sales', 6th in 'R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales', 38th in 'Digital Song Sales', It ranked 98th in 'Global (excluding the US)' and 121st in 'Global 200'. Jin's first solo single 'The Astronaut' was ranked 6th in 'World Digital Song Sales'.

ALSO READ: MONSTA X Hyungwon and Kim Ji Eun will reportedly join TXT’s Yeonjun as SBS Inkigayo’s MCs

Advertisement