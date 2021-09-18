BTS' Jimin TOPS September brand value rankings for individual male K pop idols

BTS’ Jimin topped the list for 33rd consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 4,856,577. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included "ARMY," "live" and “Filter,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “communicate,” “moved" and “thankful.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 72.73 percent.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo also held onto his spot at second place in the rankings this month with a brand reputation index of 3,826,592. Not just Jimin, all the BTS members showed off their unparalleled star power as they ranked in the top 15 spots of the September brand value rankings for individual male K pop idols. BTS’s V rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 3,223,834, while his bandmates Jungkook and Jin rounded out the top five for September at fourth and fifth places respectively. Suga and RM took the 8th and 9th spot and J-Hope took the 14th spot on the list.

Meanwhile, On September 15, BTS shared a video announcing their plans to hold ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ on October 24 at 6:30 pm KST (3 pm IST). The online concert will be streamed exclusively on the global fan community platform Weverse. Further details about the ticketing will be provided soon. The seven members came together to invite the fans for their concert as they grooved to their chart-topping number.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When BTS joined forces with Nicki Minaj to present the ultimate party song in 2008

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.