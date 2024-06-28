BTS' Jimin treats ARMYs with studio recording clip of Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, hours ahead of song's release

Despite his military service, BTS' Jimin has pleasantly surprised ARMYs with a studio recording preview of the Smeraldo Garden Marching Band just hours before its official release! Scheduled for June 28 at 1 pm KST, this pre-release single sets the stage for his upcoming second solo album, MUSE, slated for July 19.

BTS’ Jimin drops studio clip of Smeraldo Garden Marching Band

On June 28, amidst his military service, BTS' Jimin delighted ARMYs with a surprise studio recording clip of Smeraldo Garden Marching Band hours before its official release. Taking to BTS' Instagram channel for ARMYs (the septet's beloved fans), Jimin shared an exclusive peek into the studio session, creating excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the pre-release single featuring LOCO.

The teaser video came just ahead of the song's scheduled drop at 1 pm KST, marking a special treat for fans who participated in the guessing game Jimin initiated earlier. Fans speculated on the song's vibe using emojis, reflecting anticipation for what Jimin described as a dynamic and vibrant track.

Take a look at the clip here;

Earlier on June 26 local time, Jimin had officially teased Smeraldo Garden Marching Band featuring LOCO with an audioless clip featuring the two artists exuding effortless style and charisma amidst a tranquil floral backdrop.

Smeraldo Garden Marching Band featuring LOCO is a part of Jimin's upcoming second solo album, MUSE, set for release on July 19. It promises to showcase his musical prowess and captivate listeners with its unique sound.

More about Jimin’s upcoming album MUSE

Jimin's upcoming album, MUSE, is set to enchant fans worldwide with its introspective journey and musical evolution. Following the success of his debut solo album FACE, MUSE promises a deeper exploration of Jimin's artistry and personal inspirations.

Featuring seven diverse tracks, including fan-favorite Closer Than This, dedicated to ARMYs, the album highlights Jimin's emotive vocals and lyrical depth. Scheduled for release on July 19, MUSE includes collaborations like Slow Dance with Sofia Carson, offering a blend of styles. With each track, Jimin showcases his musical maturity and continues to resonate deeply with listeners globally.

