BTS’ Jimin unveils complete promotion schedule for his upcoming first solo album FACE

On February 23rd, BTS ' Jimin posted an image containing the promotion schedule for his solo album 'FACE' on his official social media handles. According to the promotion schedule, starting with the tracklist on February 24th, Jimin will release various contents of his solo album 'FACE'.

On March 6th, Jimin's solo songs 'Christmas Love' and 'Promise', which were released in the form of free music, will be released through the music platform. Jimin will open solo album mood photos on March 8th, and different versions of concept photos on the 10th and 11th.

In particular, on March 17, Jimin plans to release a pre-release song among the b-side songs of 'FACE'. Prior to that, on the 13th, a pre-release song poster, a pre-release music video teaser video on the 15th, and a short version of the pre-release music video teaser video on the 16th. Then, on March 20th, the poster of the title song of 'FACE', the music video teaser video of the title song on March 22nd, and the short version of the music video teaser video of the title song on March 23rd will be unveiled in turn. Jimin's first solo album 'FACE', which tells the story of fully facing himself and preparing for a new start as an artist Jimin, will be released on March 24th. Jimin plans to engage in various activities after the album is released.

Among the videos of Jimin's dance content 'Jimini's Dance Time' released on BTS's official Instagram, 'Jimin’s irreplaceable dance line' and 'Irreplaceable Jimin’s VIBE' surpassed 30 million views on the 20th and 22nd, respectively This is the only release video posted on BTS's Instagram that has exceeded 30 million views, and continues to be explosively popular by decorating the top 2 of the most views. In addition, the last video 'Jimin appeared in the HYBE building' also exceeded 28.38 million views and continues to draw a graph of rapid rise in views, and as a result, Jimin's dance video posted on BTS's official account is decorating the top 3 of the highest number of views.

