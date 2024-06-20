BTS' Jimin unveils exciting tracklist for MUSE, led by Who; Purple Hearts fame Sofia Carson, LOCO, more feature on album

BTS' Jimin has unveiled the tracklist for his highly anticipated second solo album, MUSE, which features seven tracks including the lead single Who. The album, set to release on July 19, will also include exciting collaborations with artists like LOCO and Sofia Carson. On June 28, Jimin will tease fans with a pre-release single, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, featuring LOCO.

On June 20, BTS member Jimin, who is currently serving his mandatory military duty, thrilled fans by unveiling the tracklist for his upcoming second solo album, MUSE. The announcement, made via an intriguing puzzle teaser, revealed that the album features seven tracks. The main track, Who, is set to be released with a highly anticipated music video on July 19.

Prior to the album's full release, Jimin will drop a pre-release single, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, featuring Korean rapper LOCO, on June 28. This collaboration was hinted at during Jimin's Production Diary Quiz with BTS producer Pdogg, adding an extra layer of excitement for fans.

Adding to the album’s allure, the fourth track, Slow Dance, features a collaboration with Spanish singer and actress Sofia Carson, known for her role in the Netflix movie Purple Hearts. This collaboration promises to bring a unique blend of styles to the album.

The other tracks on MUSE include Intro: Rebirth, Interlude: Showtime, Be Mine, and Closer Than This. The latter was previously dedicated by Jimin to ARMYs in December 2023 upon his enlistment in the military.

More details about Jimin’s solo career

Amid ongoing military service, BTS' Jimin recently announced his second solo album MUSE, slated for release on July 19. Preceded by a tantalizing teaser titled La Lettra, Jimin stirred excitement with a mysterious trailer showcasing him in a locker room surrounded by purple lockers. The video featured Jimin discovering a letter titled La Lettra, hinting at a profound exploration awaiting listeners.

Following the introspective journey of his first solo album FACE, MUSE promises to delve deeper into Jimin's artistic evolution and personal inspirations, offering seven diverse tracks including the beloved fan favorite Closer Than This. Fans eagerly await Jimin's latest musical endeavor, anticipating a showcase of his expanded musical horizons and his continuing journey as a dynamic solo artist.

