BTS’ Jimin unveils his moon tattoos for the 1st time in latest Instagram update, ARMYs react

BTS’ Jimin has yet again taken the internet by storm but not with his music. Earlier today, Jimin took to his official SNS account and unveiled his alluring moon tattoos and left fans stunned. Jimin has clearly decided to write his name all over 2023. From starting the year with fancy brand endorsement deals that include luxury brands like Tiffany & Co. and Dior, to releasing chart-topping and record-breaking new music, Jimin has had quite an eventful year. Before fans could fully register how rapidly Jimin is breaking records left, right, and center with his solo debut, Jimin decided to leave them flabbergasted yet again.

In the said SNS update, Jimin can be seen seated with his back facing the camera as he continues to flaunt his alluring tattoos. The tattoos vertically represent different phases of the moon. Minimalist yet chic, just like Jimin, the tattoos were quick to gain traction and have been doing rounds on various social media platforms from the minute they were posted. ARMYs are practically having a meltdown over the sheer beauty of the tattoos and have been flooding social media with all kinds of reactions. While some thought the post was nothing short of a visual treat, others revealed that they still needed a moment to register what they had just seen.

Park Jimin, better known by his stage name Jimin, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and dancer who rose to mainstream popularity and success as a member of the K-pop boy group BTS. Jimin is known for his smooth vocals, impressive dance skills, and charming personality. He has been praised for his emotive performances and his ability to connect with fans. Some of his notable solo songs include 'Lie,' 'Serendipity,' and 'Filter.'

Jimin recently made his official solo debut with his highly-anticipated album ‘FACE’. Before dropping the full version of the album, Jimin released a pre-release track titled ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’ that has a whopping stream count of over 60 million on Spotify. Another hit track on Jimin’s solo album is ‘Like Crazy’ that has made him the second Asian soloist to debut at no. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

