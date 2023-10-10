BTS' Jimin unveils solo documentary Jimin's Production Diary release date; first teaser trailer, poster out

BTS' Jimin surprised fans with the announcement of his first solo documentary. He will be releasing his new documentary titled Jimin's Production Diary on October 23. The pre-orders for the same will start on October 14 at 10 AM KST on weverse. BTS' Jimin will be documenting his journey of creating his first solo album FACE which was released in March 2023.

The first teaser and poster for Jimin's Production Diary are here

BTS' Jimin has dropped the first teaser trailer for his upcoming documentary Jimin's Production Diary where he documents his journey of FACE album's creation. The teaser trailer was dropped on BTS' Official YouTube channel, BANGTANTV. Along with the teaser trailer, the first poster for Jimin's Production Diary is also out. In the teaser trailer which is only 31 seconds long. BTS' Jimin is seen sitting in his studio, working on new music. He says, "Is the album supposed to be this way? It's something that I shouldn't think it's simple. It was the chance for me to know exactly what I should do from now on. "There are more things I want to do", should I say?" He leans back and closes his eyes when a voice says, "Jimin, you can do it!" The first poster for his documentary features BTS' Jimin standing beside a recording mic. Around him, you will see lyrics and lines written from his track on the album FACE.

BTS' Jimin unveils first solo documentary

Fans were taken by surprise when BTS' Jimin suddenly dropped the first look introducing his next project which is his solo documentary. A video featured Jimin holding a black marker and a book. He writes Jimin's Production Diary in his own handwriting giving it a more personal touch. Later on, BIGHIT MUSIC revealed the release calendar for Jimin's documentary. The schedule starts from October 11 and will continue till October 26. His solo documentary Jimin's Production Diary journaling the moments he faced during his FACE album arrives October 23.

