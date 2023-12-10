BTS' Jimin, V, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Jennie among most followed K-pop stars on Instagram in Dec; see full list

In the latest Instagram frenzy, K-Pop idols Jimin and Lisa led the pack, gaining 244K and 235K followers, respectively, followed closely by Cha Eunwoo, V, and others in a whirlwind of +130K to +200K new followers.

BTS’ Jimin and BLACKPINK’s Lisa take the lead as most followed K-pop idols on Instagram in December

The week ending December 9 witnessed a remarkable surge in Instagram followership for various K-pop idols, showcasing their enduring global popularity. Topping the charts was BTS' Jimin, ascending to the pinnacle with an impressive addition of 244,000 new followers, further solidifying his status as a social media icon. Not far behind, BLACKPINK's Lisa secured the second spot, amassing a substantial 235,000 new followers, a testament to her widespread appeal and captivating presence.

ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo made waves in third place, drawing in 205,000 new followers, underscoring his enduring charm and global fandom. Meanwhile, BTS' V continued to captivate audiences, amassing an additional 178,000 followers, securing the fourth spot in this influential lineup of K-pop stars.

GOT7's Jinyoung and Stray Kids' Felix held their ground in the rankings, each gaining 157,000 and 149,000 new followers, respectively, demonstrating the unwavering support of their dedicated fanbases. BLACKPINK's Jennie maintained her strong presence, accumulating 144,000 new followers and affirming her allure as a social media sensation.

Further down the list, IVE's Wonyoung and aespa's Karina showcased their burgeoning influence, each gaining 135,000 and 133,000 new followers, respectively, solidifying their positions as rising stars in the K-pop realm. Stray Kids' Hyunjin rounded off the top ten with an impressive addition of 132,000 new followers, marking a continued ascent in his social media following.

This surge in followers for these K-pop idols exemplifies the fervent global interest and unwavering support they command across diverse audiences. Their compelling performances, engaging content, and magnetic personalities continue to captivate fans worldwide, fostering an enduring connection that transcends geographical boundaries.

An update on the latest activities of BTS and BLACKPINK

In other news, while BTS members, Jimin, RM, and Jungkook are embarking on their mandatory military enlistment, BLACKPINK recently made headlines upon the much-awaited renewal of their exclusive management contract with YG Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo, who is currently being seen as Jin Seo Won in the ongoing K-drama, A Good Day to Be a Dog is also scheduled to hold his first solo fan con in January 2024. Moreover, Stray Kids’ members Felix and Hyunjin have soared to fame with the group’s latest album ROCK STAR, and their frequent appearances on fashion shows as global ambassadors for luxury brands.

