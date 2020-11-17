BTS: Jimin, V & Jungkook using each other as pillows during practice break hits us right in the Vminkook feels

Taking to Twitter recently was BTS' Maknae Line - Jimin, V and Jungkook - as they shared a heartwarming photo of the trio napping during a practice break giving us major Vminkook feels.

We're just three days away from the release of BE, BTS' next album, which promises to be an emotional roller-coaster ride for BTS ARMY. Ahead of BE's release, the septet is neck-deep in practice mode as their new comeback includes year-end award show performances. While the clock is ticking, the members have also been flooding social media with handsome photos for ARMY to obsess over.

Combusting the fandom into uwu flames with their recent tweet is none other than BTS' Maknae Line aka Jimin, V and Jungkook. As the members are practising for their upcoming performances, the trio decided to take a nap by using each other as pillows. The candid moment was clicked and shared for ARMY to coo over the precious maknaes as 'babies' was amongst the trending hashtags on Twitter. We're also left wondering as to it was that clicked the picture? Nonetheless, Vminkook hit us right in the feels as they looked adorable while zoning out with messy hair in tow. While all three members were dressed in casual black attires, a blond ChimChim had a denim jacket on as well.

Check out Jimin, V and Jungkook's cute sleeping snap below:

The boys tweeted, "When you take a break from practising. #JIMIN #Kook #TaeTae"

While this isn't the first time that the Maknae Line has recreated such endearing moments, caught on camera, it will never stop being heartwarming to see just how close the trio is. We adore Vminkook's bromance and how!

Meanwhile, BE drops on November 20 along with the lead single Life Goes On. Suga will be away from the comeback promotions as he's currently recovering from a shoulder surgery which took place on November 3.

