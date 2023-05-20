BTS’ Jimin, V, Kang Daniel, EXO’s Baekhyun top May Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings

As a result of big data analysis of the boy group's personal brand reputation in May 2023, it was analyzed in order of 1st place BTS' Jimin 2nd place BTS' V 3rd place Kang Daniel. Analyzed as a brand reputation index of 5,434,511 with participation index 681,390 media index 945,667 communication index 1,991,452 community index 1,816,002 was the BTS Jimin brand, which ranked first in the boy group's individual brand reputation.

About Brand Reputation Rankings:

For the purpose of analyzing boy group personal brand reputation big data, the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute extracted 96,893,498 brand big data from 703 boy group individuals between April 20, 2023 and May 20, 2023. The brand reputation index was analyzed using a behavioral analysis-based participation index, media index, communication index, and community index. Contrasted with 101,087,440 bunch brand enormous information in April, it diminished by 4.15%.

Here’s the top 30 boy group members of May:

BTS’ Jimin

BTS’ V

Wanna One’s Kang Daniel

EXO’s Baekhyun

BTS’s Jungkook

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon

BTS’ SUGA

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu

BTS’ RM

BTS’ J-Hope

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan

BTS’ Jin

SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan

SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo

ASTRO’s Yoon Sanha

SEVENTEEN’s DK

Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon

SEVENTEEN’s Joshua

SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups

SEVENTEEN’s Woozi

SEVENTEEN’s Jun

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun

NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun

ASTRO’s MJ

BTOB’s Changsub

NCT’s Jaehyun

BIGBANG’s Taeyang

BTS’ V and Kang Daniel:

In runner up, the BTS V brand was examined as a brand notoriety record of 3,620,208, with a cooperation list of 407,270, a media file of 390,248, a correspondence file of 1,343,843, and a local area record of 1,478,847. It decreased by 5.97% in comparison to the brand reputation index of 3,850,206 in April. Kang Daniel brand came in third place with a brand reputation index of 3,010,114, a participation index of 799,982, a media index of 568,694, a communication index of 915,562, and a community index of 725,876. Additionally, the Wanna One Kang Daniel brand received an analysis. It decreased by 25.96% in comparison to the brand reputation index of 4,065,621 in April.

Baekhyun and Jungkook:

The Baekhyun (EXO) brand came in fourth place, having been analyzed with a brand reputation index of 2,484,239, a participation index of 380,110, a media index of 357,428, a communication index of 693,220, and a community index of 1,053,481. It increased by 21.11 percent in comparison to the 2,051,244 brand reputation index in April. In fifth spot, the BTS' Jungkook brand was broken with a brand notoriety file of 2,387,331, with the cooperation record 321,618 media list 305,109 correspondence record 918,954 local area file 841,651. Contrasted with the brand notoriety file of 2,109,872 in April, it rose by 13.15%.

