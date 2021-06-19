BTS' Jimin & V lead Brand Reputation Rankings for June; 2PM's Junho makes surprise entry in top three rankings

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members! Read below to find out.

Is there even a month or day in the year when BTS' Jimin and V aren't breaking records? Well, such a thing does not exist! The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members for June. From May 19 through June 19, 2021, the Institute analyzed big data of 632 individual male K-Pop idols in areas including consumer participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc.

BTS' Jimin topped the list with a brand reputation index of 6,416,266 for June, marking a 35.74 percent increase in his score since May. The high-ranking phrases in Jimin’s keyword analysis included 'Butter,' 'ARMY,' and 'fan meeting,' owing to the group's smash hit summer bop, Butter and the recent Festa and Muster SOWOOZO performances. While his highest-ranking related terms included 'delightful,' 'excited,' and 'perform,' words that resonate well with Jimin. His positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 81.07 percent. Jimin's friend and bandmate, V rose to second place in this month’s rankings with a brand reputation index of 4,480,880 points for June.

2PM's Junho made a surprised and well-deserved entry at the third spot with 3,743,920 points for June. The talented artist is all set to make a comeback with MUST on June 28 at 6 pm KST. BTS' Jungkook came in at the fourth spot, Jin, Suga and RM at the sixth, seventh and eighth spot and J-Hope at the eleventh spot. Congratulations to all the winners.

