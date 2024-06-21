BTS' Jimin walks into a room filled with BLOOMING Smeraldo flowers in first MUSE mood PHOTO

BTS' Jimin has set hearts racing with the release of the first mood photo for his highly anticipated second solo album, MUSE. The photo's aesthetic beauty and mysterious ambiance have sparked excitement and speculation as fans eagerly await more updates on Jimin's upcoming musical journey, set to be revealed on July 19.

BTS' Jimin drops first mood photo for MUSE

On June 21, BTS' Jimin unveiled the first mood photo for his highly anticipated second solo album, MUSE. The BLOOMING version picture has fans buzzing with excitement and curiosity about what's next. In the striking image, Jimin steps into a room filled with Smeraldo flowers in full bloom.

He exudes an ethereal charm, sporting a blonde look, dressed in black trousers, a white crop top, and a belt adorned with silver studs. His minimalist silver bracelets and a black choker accentuate his look, while his Young Forever tattoo is prominently displayed, with the crescent moon tattoo peeking from beneath his top.

Take a look at Jimin’s picture here;

The serene yet enigmatic setting has left fans speculating about the themes and concepts that MUSE will explore. The surreal atmosphere of the photo hints at a deeply personal and artistic journey. As anticipation builds, fans are eagerly awaiting more glimpses and teasers leading up to the album's release, hoping to uncover the stories Jimin intends to share through his new music.

More about Jimin’s upcoming album MUSE

Amid ongoing military service, BTS' Jimin has announced his second solo album, MUSE, set for release on July 19. Building anticipation, Jimin released a teaser titled La Lettra, featuring a mysterious trailer of him in a locker room surrounded by purple lockers and discovering a letter titled La Lettra, hinting at profound themes.

Following his introspective first solo album, FACE, MUSE promises to delve deeper into Jimin's artistic evolution and personal inspirations. The album consists of seven diverse tracks, including fan favorite Closer Than This. On June 20, Jimin unveiled the tracklist via an intriguing puzzle teaser, revealing the main track, Who will have a music video released alongside the album.

Before the full album release, Jimin will drop a pre-release single, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, featuring rapper LOCO, on June 28. Another exciting collaboration includes Slow Dance with American singer and actress Sofia Carson. Other tracks include Intro: Rebirth, Interlude: Showtime, and Be Mine. Fans eagerly await Jimin's expanded musical horizons and his continuing journey as a dynamic solo artist.

