BTS’ Jimin: What was Dylan Sprouse's unforeseen update on the singer that broke the internet?

BTS member Jimin attended the grand re-opening of Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store, "The Landmark," on Fifth Avenue in New York. The historic building underwent nearly four years of renovations, and its highly anticipated re-opening is set to be a major event in the fashion world. Jimin's attendance at the event is inevitably generating excitement amongst ARMYs.

What was Dylan Sprouse's update on BTS’ Jimin that broke the internet?

Earlier today, American actor Dylan Sprouse and his girlfriend, Hungarian model Barbara Palvin, arrived at the event and turned heads with their impeccable looks. The pair gracefully made their way past the excited fans and media on their way to the event. Walking down the Tiffany blue carpet, Sprouse couldn't help but notice the crowd of enthusiastic fans, many of whom were ARMYs. In a playful gesture, he walked towards the fans and reassured them that the main event was imminent. He said, "Guys, don't worry, Jimin is coming, okay?" The said statement has not only further fuelled ARMYs excitement but has in fact gone viral on social media and has managed to garner over 2 million views within a short span of time.

BTS’ Jimin’s fashion feats in 2023

BTS’ Jimin has been making waves in the fashion world. Earlier this year, he was appointed as a global ambassador for renowned luxury brands Dior and Tiffany & Co. The aforementioned news came shortly after BTS's group contract with Louis Vuitton ended. Jimin's influence on the fashion industry has been remarkable, and his new role as a global ambassador continues to solidify his impact and presence in the industry.

In January of this year, Jimin made his debut at Paris Fashion Week, marking his first public appearance as Dior's global ambassador. He made quite an impression, as Lefty named him the top influencer of the prestigious men's fashion week. His impact was further solidified when it was reported that two of his Instagram posts for Dior generated an astounding $17 million USD in EMV (earned media value), which is a metric used to determine the value of a social media post. Jimin's success in the fashion world as a global ambassador for Dior is a testament to his incredible influence and talent.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What does BTS’ SUGA think of fans barking at his Agust D ‘D-DAY’ tour?