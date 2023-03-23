BTS' Jimin wishes to maintain his weight at THIS number; Netizens react

BTS’ Jimin is set to make his solo debut on March 24 with the album ‘FACE’. With the global idol's solo debut just around the corner, excitement is at an all-time high. For the same, he recently shared a pre-released song ‘Set Me Free Pt.2’. As soon as it was released it became a global hit and debuted on the Global Top Songs Chart of Spotify.

Following this, a behind-the-scenes video of the music video filming of ‘Set Me Free Pt.2’ was released, in which he shared his thoughts and process on creating the music video along with how he has been preparing for the solo debut.

How did Jimin lose weight?

During the video, he was seen talking and explaining a lot of things but what caught fans' attention was Jimin talking about his struggles maintaining his weight. Fans are not unaware of how Jimin had to be on one meal a day diet plan to lose weight in the past. In the video, Jimin opened up about his struggles with weight loss and how difficult it has been to maintain his weight for his solo debut. He said, “It's not easy keeping my weight within the 50 Kg to 59 Kg range,” however he is getting used to it.

Jimin revealed how he was able to lose weight by following a strict diet and exercise regimen. He highlighted a funny way that helped him, "I write down what I want to eat before going to bed every night. Kalguksu, daechang, and ramyeon, I wrote yesterday. I haven't had tteokbokki in a long time. Kalguksu with kimchi sounds delicious." In past, Jimin has shared that he likes being at this weight because he feels lighter when he dances. However, like always fans and netizens have expressed surprise and worry for the star who is known to diet strictly for every comeback.

About Like Crazy

With the album set to drop on March 24, the official teaser of the main title track ‘Like Crazy’ was released on March 22. The official teaser for ‘Like Crazy’ showcases Jimin seated in the center of a room filled with water. He locks eyes with the camera, displaying a powerful gaze before the screen fades to reveal a more self-assured and alluring version of Jimin, adorned in a flamboyant outfit.

BIGHIT MUSIC’s official statement describes ‘Like Crazy’ as a synth-pop track with a strong emphasis on synthesizers and drums, enhanced by Jimin's distinct and heartfelt vocals. The album cover showcases the word 'FACE' in the form of ripples on the water's surface.

