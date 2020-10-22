BTS: Jimin's Chanel sweatshirt, RM's Gucci Ring, V's Yeezy sandals; 5 fashion pieces that demanded attention

It was a busy week for BTS and its ARMY. Fans were treated to Run BTS, Bangtan Bomb video, selcas, unseen photos and whatnot which not only had the ARMY happy but also gave us some fashion goals!

It has been a good week to a BTS fan. Actually, it has been a great year on the whole for the group and the fandom. But we intend to look at these past few days especially. The septet treated the ARMY with a Run BTS episode, a new Bangtan Bomb from the group's Grammy 2020 appearance, three solo V Lives and a couple of photos on Weverse. These numerous sightings have updated our fashion files so we thought we'd show you what caught our fancy.

One of the most eye-grabbing fashion pieces is RM's strawberry ring that came into the spotlight courtesy V. Taehyung took to Weverse and shared a photo featuring Namjoon with Jimin and Suga from the shoot of Dynamite for America's Got Talent. While all the members looked dapper AF, his ring stood out as well. Twitter account Bangtan Style pointed out that the ring was from the house of Gucci and featured crystals stones. The ring costs a whopping $470 (a little over Rs 34,500 INR).

While the ring did work its magic on us, Jimin had us looking for a Chanel sweater following his recent VLive. The singer sported a cream and blue knitted Varsity Sweater during the session. The sweater than oozed of the perfect autumn vibe costs $2035. On conversation, it costs Rs 1.5 lakh INR.

Jumping from one live session to another, the handsome Yoongi hosted a live session this week as well and had our hearts skipping a beat in an all-black ensemble. The rapper turned towards a $772 (approx Rs 56,800 INR) worth WOOYOUNGMI Jacket which he paired with Trousers from the same brand that costs about $420 (approx Rs 30,900 INR).

Switching over to J-Hope's recent selca. The rapper rocked a smiley face sweater, welcoming the dropping temperatures with style. The sweater comes from the house of RAF SIMONS and costs about $1219 (approx Rs 90,000 INR). The final piece of fashion that had our attention was TaeTae's casual Yeezy slipper sandals he sported in his recent Weverse photo. The footwear is reportedly worth $275 (Rs 20,000 INR).

What was your favourite piece of BTS fashion piece this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

