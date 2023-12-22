BTS' Jimin's Closer Than This MV OUT: Singer delivers heartwarming letter to fans during military service; Watch

BTS' Jimin's released his single Closer Than This on December 22. The song is a heartfelt fan song that encapsulates Jimin’s genuine feelings for fans. Jimin and the members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, V and Jungkook are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service.

BTS' Jimin's Closer Than This

BTS' Jimin's Closer Than This dropped on December 22. The video opens with a scene which reveals that Jimin along with the writing team came up with the song very carefully as he thought about his love and care for ARMY (BTS' fans). The video is a montage of various scenes from the band's career right from their debut to performing on big stages. It looks back at the precious moments shared with the fans. The song is loving and very pleasantly the idol tells the fans that he'll be there whenever his fans need him.

BIGHIT MUSIC had revealed that Closer Than This is a heartfelt fan song that encapsulates Jimin’s genuine feelings for ARMY. They also added that 2023 comes to an end, with the lyrics conveying Jimin’s love and affection for his fans, the track will bring warmth and hope to fans.

The official Instagram account of BTS also dropped a pleasant surprise by posting a reel of Jimin dancing to the song Closer Than This along with his dancers. The choreography of the song is chill and relaxed which can be followed by ease. Later V also joins the video and the two give out a lovely message to fans and ask them not to worry and that they'll be back soon.

Jimin's recent activities

Jimin's debut solo album FACE was released on March 24. The idol made a banger debut and also released music videos for the tracks Like Crazy and Set Me Free Pt. 2. The videos also feature his cool and stylish moves. Jimin also collaborated with BIGBANG's Taeyang for the song Vibe. Jimin dropped his first solo documentary, Jimin's Production Diary which gave insights into how FACE came to be.

BTS released their documentary BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star on December 20. It will be an eight-part series and showcase the group's journey through a decade. It is streaming on Disney+.

