BTS’ Jimin's digital solo track Closer Than This dominates iTunes song charts in over 90 countries

BTS' Jimin delighted fans with a special Christmas gift, and it has successfully reached audiences worldwide. His latest single, Closer Than This, has swiftly ascended to the top of iTunes charts across the globe, showcasing the international appeal of Jimin's music.

On December 22 at 2 PM KST, 10:30 AM IST, BTS' Jimin, who recently began his military service earlier this month, unveiled his latest fan song, Closer Than This. The song made an immediate impact, swiftly climbing to the top of iTunes charts in numerous countries worldwide.

By 8 AM KST, 4:30 AM IST on December 23, Closer Than This had already secured the No. 1 position on iTunes Top Songs charts in over 90 different regions, including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, and more. According to BIGHIT MUSIC, the song also claimed the top spot on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart and the European iTunes Song Chart. Simultaneously, the song's music video rapidly ascended to become the #1 trending MV on YouTube globally shortly after its release.

Adding to its success, Closer Than This made a notable debut by securing the No. 1 position on Bugs' realtime chart at 3 PM KST on December 22. Additionally, Jimin's earlier hits, Like Crazy and Set Me Free Pt.2 – the title track and pre-release single from his solo debut album FACE – experienced a resurgence on the charts, re-entering at 4 PM KST, 12:30 PM IST, nine months after their initial release in March.

More about Closer Than This

Closer Than This is a heartfelt dedication from Jimin to his fans, the ARMY. With self-penned lyrics, the idol expresses deep affection for listeners, crafting a promise and vow for the future. The accompanying video is a nostalgic montage, spanning the band's journey from debut to grand stages, capturing precious moments shared with their fans. The song's essence is warm and tender, as Jimin reassures fans of his enduring presence, pledging to be there whenever they need him.

With its easy-listening quality, featuring mellow beats and hip hop rhythms, Closer Than This becomes a musical love letter to fans, conveying Jimin's sincere emotions. The song resonates as a promise of unwavering support, reassuring fans that they will meet again after a brief hiatus in their lives. Jimin's sweet ode has genuinely touched the hearts of fans, fostering a sense of love and appreciation from the charming artist.

Listen to the sweet song here-

