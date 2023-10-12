BTS’ Jimin's FACE achieves THIS Spotify milestone

BTS’ Jimin continues to dominate the global music scene with his solo album FACE. The Promise singer has achieved two new remarkable feat, setting a new record on Spotify. According to data, Jimin now holds the crown of being the fastest K-soloist to surpass 1.2 billion streams with his album. Jimin’s individual Spotify profile and his solo album FACE both have shattered records to build a new one. For the unversed, FACE was released on 24th March 2023.

Jimin breaks records as fastest K-Soloist to reach 2 billion Spotify streams

Speaking of Spotify’s data billed till October 2, the Like Crazy singer’s individual profile surpassed 2 billion Spotify streams across all credits. This makes the BTS member, the fastest Korean soloist to achieve this feat in the music streaming platform’s history. Jimin broke the previous record set by fellow BTS member Jungkook, who reached this milestone in 560 days, by completing it in just 526 days. Jimin's accomplishment reflects his incredibly quick ascent in the streaming music industry, especially in his solo era.

Jimin’s solo album FACE records history on Spotify

Not only Jimin’s individual profile, but his solo album FACE is also shattering multiple records on Spotify. According to reports, as of October 6, the album had amassed 1.2 billion streams, a record for a Korean solo artist on the platform. Additionally, FACE not only keeps its title as the most streamed album by a Korean solo artist but also holds the title of the most streamed album by any Korean act in 2023 on the music streaming platform.

Jimin’s recent activities

Jimin recently secured The Fact Music Awards (TMA) Idol Plus Popularity Award, becoming the first K-soloist to do so. With an astounding 624,353 votes, which accounted for 36% of the total votes, he clinched the award setting a new benchmark. Notably, this award category has previously been won by groups such as BTS and Super Junior. After making his solo debut in March 2023, Jimin's album Face became the highest-charting album by a Korean solo artist to join the Billboard 200. Like Crazy and Set Me Free Pt.2, two tracks from the album were also included on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

