BTS' Jimin's FACE becomes fastest album by K-pop soloist to cross 800 million streams on Spotify

BTS member Jimin's album FACE has become the most streamed album on Spotify by a Korean soloist with 800 million streams. Within only 4 months of its release, Jimin's album has achieved this feat surpassing fellow member SUGA's album D-2 which was released in 2020. Fans celebrate this moment as Jimin keeps setting the bar high with his amazing musical abilities as the album becomes the fastest to cross 800 million listens.

Jimin's FACE: Most streamed K-pop album by a solo artist

BTS' Jimin debuted as a solo artist on March 24, 2023, with the album FACE and the title track Like Crazy. Jimin created history with his first album FACE becoming the most streamed K-pop album by a solo artist surpassing SUGA's D-2. FACE surpassed 772 million streams on July 13, Jimin's solo album achieved the milestone of becoming the most streamed album by a K-pop solo act on Spotify and surpassed 800 million streams on July 18 becoming the fastest album to achieve this.

Like Crazy, the title track has also been loved by fans from all over the world as they cannot stop listening to it. Like Crazy is the first and only K-pop solo song to stay under the Top 50 Global Daily Songs Chart for over 100 days. Jimin also holds the record of the fastest K-pop male artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify surpassing fellow member Jungkook within 393 days in Guinness Book of World Records. Jimin's Like Crazy crossed 300 million streams on Spotify within just 104 days, becoming the fastest song by a K-pop soloist to achieve this feat.

Jimin's recent activities

BTS member Jimin was seen at the Incheon International Airport leaving for his overseas schedule in New York on July 13. However, the information on the activity has not been revealed yet. Jimin was also spotted in SHINee member Taemin's HARD dance challenge TikTok video and fans could not get enough of this reunion. On July 14, he updated on Weverse that he still thinks about the ex-BTS fan who is now a fan of Stray Kids' Felix whom he met during the PIXID video. He wrote that he still wonders if 'Jibangie' the fan is doing well.

