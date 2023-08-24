BTS' Jimin's FACE becomes the fastest K-pop soloist album to hit 1 billion Spotify streams

BTS' Jimin has achieved yet another milestone with his solo album FACE. The album has been shattering records ever since its release. Now, it has hit another remarkable achievement as FACE has become the fastest album by a K-pop soloist to gather more than one billion streams on Spotify.

Jimin’s FACE becomes the most streamed album by a K-pop soloist

Park Jimin, a member of the popular K-pop band BTS, made his solo debut on March 24, 2023, with the album FACE and the title track Like Crazy. Jimin created history with his debut solo album FACE by becoming the first K-pop soloist to ever top Billboard’s Hot 100 and Artist 100 charts upon its release. Furthermore, he was the first in BTS’ solo performances to achieve this milestone alongside entering the top 2 of the Billboard 200 chart. Like Crazy held the achievement of spending five weeks on the ranking of top tunes in America, also managing to stay on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for five weeks. This accomplishment extended its record as the longest-charting Korean solo song on the chart, alongside Jungkook’s Seven and Psy's Gentleman, Like Crazy achieved over 300 million streams on Spotify in just 104 days, becoming the fastest song by a K-pop soloist to reach this feat. Notably, it is the first and only K-pop solo song to remain within the Top 50 Global Daily Songs Chart for over 100 days.

Advertisement

On July 13, Jimin's solo debut album reached 772 million streams on Spotify, securing the title of the most streamed album by a Korean solo artist in Spotify's history, achieving this feat in just 110 days. And now, the album FACE has broken another record by surpassing 1 billion streams on Spotify. It stands as the fastest album by a K-Pop soloist to achieve this remarkable milestone. Also, Jimin's achievement of crossing one billion streams on Spotify as a K-pop soloist was accomplished 393 days after Jimin joined the platform.

BTS’ Jimin's recent activities

BTS' Jimin has been consistently breaking records with his latest album FACE and has remained active since its release. Recently, he was spotted unboxing fellow BTS member J-Hope's new album, Jack in the Box (Hope Edition).

Notably, FACE achieved the remarkable feat of selling over one million copies. This impressive milestone was reached by selling 1.02 million physical copies worldwide on its debut day, March 24. Jimin, alongside Jin, SUGA, and J-Hope, is part of this achievement. Additionally, Jimin secured the second spot in the August Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Ranking.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: How did BTS' Jimin react after being recognised at a tteokbokki place? Watch singer's hilarious response