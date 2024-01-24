BTS' Jimin's FACE reclaims top spot on World Albums Chart after vinyl release; re-enters Billboard 200

BTS member Jimin continues to make a triumphant return on music charts despite military enlistment, as his solo project, FACE, claims the top spot on the World Albums Chart following its vinyl release. Additionally, the album re-enters the prestigious Billboard 200, showcasing Jimin's enduring global impact and the unwavering support of the ARMY.

Jimin’s FACE clinches No. 1 on World Albums Chart following vinyl release

Almost a year after its debut, Jimin's solo album FACE from 2023 has made a remarkable return to the Billboard 200. Recently released on vinyl, the album secured the 59th spot on the Top 200 Albums chart, reigniting its presence. Notably, FACE initially debuted at an impressive No. 2, establishing a record for the highest ranking a Korean solo artist achieved on the Billboard 200.

In addition to its resurgence on the Billboard 200, FACE claimed the No. 2 position on the Vinyl Albums chart. The album also regained its throne on the World Albums chart, holding the No. 1 position for the fifth non-consecutive week and marking its 37th week on the chart.

Further showcasing its popularity, FACE re-entered the Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales charts at No. 4, affirming its position as the fourth best-selling album of the week in the United States. Moreover, Jimin made a notable return to the Artist 100 at No. 26, securing his spot on the chart for the 11th overall week. The continued success of FACE underscores Jimin's enduring impact and the sustained appreciation for his solo work.

BTS’ latest military activities

On January 16, BTS achieved a significant milestone as members RM and V graduated from the Nonsan Training Center, distinguishing themselves among the elite trainees. Subsequently, Jimin and Jungkook completed basic military training at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center on January 17. V has commenced his Special Duty Team training, while Jimin and Jungkook reportedly joined Jin at the 5th Infantry Division.

With Jin's military service set to conclude in June and J-Hope's expected return in October 2024, SUGA is fulfilling his role as a social worker. BTS envisions a complete group return in 2025, signaling a transformative phase for the globally acclaimed septet. As each member undergoes military service, fans eagerly anticipate their eventual reunion, marking the commencement of the next chapter in BTS' illustrious journey.

