BTS' Jimin's father shares emotional farewell photos amid son's military enlistment; thanks ARMY for support

BTS’ Jimin began his mandatory military service on December 12, joining the ranks alongside the group's youngest member, Jungkook, as companion soldiers. J-Hope and SUGA, presently fulfilling their service, bid them farewell. Jimin's father took to social media to express an emotional farewell to his son, extending gratitude to the dedicated fanbase, ARMYs, for their unwavering support.

BTS’ Jimin’s father says farewell

Jimin and Jungkook from BTS commenced their military service together on December 12, bidding farewell with the presence of SUGA and J-Hope. Similarly, RM and V enlisted the day before, and the entire BTS group gathered to see them off. Notably, Jimin had more than just J-Hope and SUGA seeing him off during his enlistment—his father was also present for this significant moment.

Jimin's father, Mr. Park, operates the popular café MAGNATE in his hometown of Busan, a go-to spot for ARMYs. In a heartfelt farewell to his son, Mr. Park shared a photo on the café's official Instagram account, expressing gratitude to ARMYs. His caption, written in Korean, Japanese, and English, serves as a multilingual thank you to the fans. The caption read “Hello, I'm ZM-illennial. I sent my son well. Your support gave Jimin a lot of strength.I heartily thank you.”

Mr. Park not only updated the café's feed but also shared the emotional moment on his Instagram Story, accompanied by Jimin's solo song Promise. The inclusion of the song's lyrics adds an extra layer of emotion to the post.

BTS’ Jimin’s recent activities

On December 12 KST, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook commenced their mandatory military service by enlisting together as companion soldiers. Notably, the enlistment center where they entered witnessed a peaceful atmosphere, as fans opted not to attend physically but instead conveyed their support through various signs and gestures. Fans displayed banners around the education center, expressing their encouragement for Jungkook and Jimin on this momentous day.

As part of the Companion Soldiers program, Jimin and Jungkook will undergo training together at the same basic training center, a facility they notably share with Jin. Following the basic training phase, they will proceed to serve in parallel living units on the base, ensuring they fulfill their military duties simultaneously.

