BTS’ Jimin's Filter hits No 1 on iTunes in 118 regions; makes him first artist to have 3 songs doing so

Jimin has consistently earned the title of the King of iTunes due to his remarkable achievements on the globally popular music-buying platform. Impressively, he started setting records even before his official solo debut. Recently, the singer has once again made a significant global record with his songs, continuing to add to his list of achievements and solidifying his position as a dominant force in the music industry.

Jimin makes history as first artist worldwide with three songs hitting No.1 on iTunes

BTS' Jimin has achieved remarkable milestones on iTunes, solidifying his status as a global music phenomenon. He holds the record for the fastest song to reach Number 1 on iTunes in 100 countries with With You, a feat particularly impressive as it considers songs bought in real-time upon release with no prior pre-orders. Notably, Jimin occupies the top three positions for the fastest songs in this ranking, with Set Me Free Pt.2 and Like Crazy securing the second and third positions, respectively.

Jimin's global dominance extends further, as he stands as the only artist worldwide to attain the coveted #1 spot on the iTunes all-genre song chart in all 119 countries available on the platform. Impressively, he achieved this not once, but twice, with With You and Like Crazy. Additionally, Jimin holds the record as the Korean solo artist with the most songs reaching #1 on iTunes in major markets such as the USA, UK, and France. His influence spans across borders, making him the Korean soloist with the most songs reaching #1 on iTunes in over 100 countries, a total of 6 songs achieving this remarkable feat.

Jimin's solo performance track Filter from BTS' MOTS:7 album continues to make history on iTunes. Even before Jimin officially debuted as a soloist, Filter held the record as the B-side track with the most #1s in iTunes history, boasting 117 countries. Recently, on October 15, the song achieved another milestone by topping the Germany iTunes all-genre song chart, marking its 118th country to reach #1.

This accomplishment further extends Jimin's record as the B-side track with the most #1s on iTunes in history. Notably, Jimin stands as the first and only artist in the world with three songs reaching #1 on iTunes in at least 118 countries namely My You and Like Crazy and latest addition Filter. With only one country remaining for a third iTunes all-kill, Jimin is on the verge of setting yet another “first in the world” record. His consistent success on a global scale reflects the immense popularity and impact of his music worldwide.

BTS’ Jimin’s recent activities

BTS member Jimin experienced a global celebration on his birthday as fans took to social media to express their love and appreciation. The hashtag '#HappyBirthdayJimin' trended worldwide, reaching the #1 spot within an astonishing 4 minutes. In his home country, South Korea, the '#ThisIsJiminDay' trend accomplished an even more remarkable feat, reaching the top spot in just about 2 minutes. This rapid rise to the number one position demonstrates the immense love and enthusiasm of fans for Jimin.

In addition to the social media celebrations, fans can look forward to a special treat. The documentary titled Jimin’s Production Diary is set to be released on October 23, exclusively on Weverse. This documentary marks Jimin's first-ever solo documentary, providing an intimate look into his journey and the creative process behind his debut solo album, FACE, which was released in March 2023. The album received widespread love from fans and showcased Jimin's unique musicality and artistic expression. Jimin’s Production Diary promises to offer fans an inside perspective on Jimin's creative journey and the making of his debut solo album.

Watch the trailer for Jimin’s Production Diary here-

