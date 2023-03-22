BTS' Jimin’s upcoming track Face-off, produced by RM, reportedly labelled unfit for broadcast by KBS

BTS Jimin’s upcoming track 'Face-off', produced by RM has reportedly been labelled unsuitable for broadcast by KBS. Following the release of a few reports on March 22, 2023, it has been revealed that Jimin’s track ‘Face-off’ has been labelled unsuitable for broadcast by leading South Korean broadcasting network KBS. Jimin’s track ‘Face Off’ has been produced by BTS member RM. The reason behind deeming the song unsuitable for broadcast has been stated to be the lyrics of the song that contain curses, slangs and other explicit expressions.

KBS labels ‘Face-off’ unfit for broadcast

While a lot of fans are infuriated by the news, a better part of them claim to be even more excited now that the song has been deemed broadcast-unfriendly. KBS has been making quite a few rounds over the internet this month. Earlier this month, the South Korean broadcasting network reportedly made a decision to restrict actor Yoo Ah In’s appearance on their network. Within a few days, the network made headlines for its alleged non-repayment for third-party shows. The latest update on Jimin’s track has yet again given netizens a chance to talk about KBS.

2023 is an interesting year for BTS. This year has found BTS members focusing on their respective solo careers. While J-Hope just released his collaborative single ‘On The Street’ with American rapper J. Cole, SUGA is all set to embark on his highly-anticipated world tour. BTS rapper RM has also released new music with So!YoON! BTS member V has joined the cast of ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ alongside actors Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik. BTS maknae Jungkook has been quite active on social media and has been interacting with ARMYs on a regular basis.

Jimin’s solo debut

BTS Jimin himself is all set to release new music. He has already dropped his much-awaited pre-release track ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’. The song has received a substantial amount of praise for Jimin’s emotive vocals and the song’s gripping choreography. ‘Like Crazy’ the title track of Jimin’s debut album will be released on March 24, 2023.

