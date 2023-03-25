BTS’ Jimin’s latest track Like Crazy and album FACE comes out on top on iTunes Charts in 111 countries

On March 25th, Jimin's first solo album 'FACE' title song 'Like Crazy' topped the iTunes Top Song Chart in 111 countries/regions around the world, including the US, UK and Canada. The music video for this song rose to the top of YouTube's rising video charts in several countries/regions as soon as it was released, surpassing 10.32 million views as of 9:00 on the same day.

Also, FACE topped the iTunes Top Album Chart in 63 countries/regions around the world, including Spain, Mexico, and Greece. The songs included in the album also landed at the top of the iTunes Top Song Chart. In addition, the pre-release song 'Set Me Free Pt.2' entered the Top 100 Top 100 on the latest British official chart announced on the 24th (local time) (March 24-30).

FACE:

FACE contains the story of Jimin facing himself completely and preparing for a new start as an artist Jimin while honestly melting the various emotions he has felt over the past two years. The title song 'Like Crazy' is a synth pop genre, and Jimin's mournful tone contrasts with the intense synth sound and drum sound. Jimin appeared on NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on the 25th. 'FACE' includes 'Set Me Free Pt.2', which was pre-released on the 17th, the title song 'Like Crazy', and 'Face-Off' of the Trap Soul genre. 'Interlude: Dive' with a dreamy instrumental sound, and 'Alone' of the pop ballad genre. 'FACE' is filled with songs completed with Jimin's voice. It contains songs that cross various genres such as pop, hip-hop, and R&B.

In the music video for her pre-released song 'Set Me Free Pt.2', Jimin overwhelmed the audience with a powerful group dance with dozens of dancers. The emotional line of the song was maximized with a strong expression and excellent performance. The performance of the title song 'Like Crazy' is expected to have a different atmosphere from 'Set Me Free Pt. 2.

ALSO READ: Park Seo Joon and IU starrer Dream cast in talks to appear in Na PD’s The Game Caterers

Advertisement