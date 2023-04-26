BTS' Jimin's Like Crazy: Fastest K-pop song with 100M Spotify streams, spends 4 Weeks on Billboard Hot 100

BTS' Jimin has once again proven his prowess as a solo artist with his track 'Like Crazy' breaking records as the fastest K-pop soloist track to reach 300 million streams on Spotify. The achievement is a testament to Jimin's talent and popularity as a solo artist. In addition, 'Like Crazy' spent four weeks on the prestigious Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it the first K-pop solo song in a decade to achieve this feat. The track's success is a testament to Jimin's hard work and dedication to his craft and highlights his ability to captivate audiences around the world with his music.

Jimin's Like Crazy crosses 100M Spotify streams

'Like Crazy' by BTS member Jimin has achieved numerous milestones since its release. The song debuted on several Spotify Daily Top Songs country charts, including the top eight music markets (USA, Japan, UK, Germany, France, Canada, Brazil, and Australia, ) in the world, making it the first and only K-pop solo song to achieve this feat. Within four weeks of its release, the Korean version of the song surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, breaking the previous record for the fastest K-pop soloist to reach this milestone. Currently, the Korean and English versions of the song have surpassed 180 million streams on Spotify, while the music video on YouTube has garnered over 45 million views. Jimin's 'Like Crazy' has set new records and continues to dominate the charts.

'FACE' crosses 300M Spotify Streams

Despite having only five songs, Jimin's 'FACE' EP has broken records by surpassing 300 million streams on Spotify as of April 21, making it the fastest K-pop soloist album to achieve this milestone. Surpassing 330 million streams currently, the album holds the record for the fastest album by a K-pop soloist to cross this streaming milestone. Additionally, it has set similar records for the 100 million and 200 million streaming milestones.

Like Crazy: First K-pop solo song in 10 years to spend 4 weeks on Billboard Hot100

While 'Like Crazy' has spent a full month on the Hot 100 chart, making it only the third K-pop solo song in history to do so, following PSY's hits 'Gangnam Style’ and 'Gentleman’, his album FACE has spent four weeks in the top 60 of Billboard 200.

