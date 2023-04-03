BTS’ Jimin debuts FACE on Billboard 200 at No.2; Grabs highest ranking since Olivia Rodrigo in 2021

Billboard has announced its latest ranking of album releases measured over the course of last week. The Billboard Top 200 chart considers the popular albums in the United States for its list and BTS member Jimin has found himself on it as a soloist for the first time. He has successfully grabbed the second position on the album chart for his latest release ‘FACE’ which also marks his debut solo endeavour following members J-Hope, Jin, and RM’s own releases.

This makes Jimin the highest-ranking Korean soloist on the chart and also the first one to grab a top 2 position. ‘FACE’s second spot is the highest since Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ which managed to debut at the No.1 spot. It is being reported that ‘FACE’ raked in 164,000 equivalent album units, mapped over the week ending on March 30.

Recently, Jimin’s pre-release track for the album, ‘Set Me Free Pt.2’ debuted at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot100 chart making his second solo entry on the chart following ‘VIBE’ collaboration with BIGBANG’s Taeyang. With this, he became the first BTS member to rank within the top 40 of the chart. The song simultaneously ranked in the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts at No.8 and No.5 respectively.

The BTS member debuted on March 24 with a dreamy title track ‘Like Crazy’ which is expected to have a high debut on the Hot100 chart. He managed to top the iTunes chart in 111 countries soon after its release. Jimin also became the first artist in the history of Hanteo to record over 1 million album sales on the first day itself. The title song also grabbed the No.1 spot on the Global Top Songs chart of Spotify making Jimin the first Korean soloist to do so. He recently cancelled a live appearance at SBS’ ‘Inkigayo’ because of another schedule and also grabbed himself two music show wins in the last week for ‘Like Crazy.’ Jimin has appeared on multiple variety shows for the promotions of his album including SUGA’s ‘Sucwita’, ‘Beat Coin’, ‘Lee Mujin service’, and has been scheduled to appear on Studio Choom’s next performance video.

