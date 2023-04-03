BTS Jimin's Like Crazy is inspired by THIS Jennifer Lawrence movie, everything we know about the movie

BTS’ Jimin made his solo debut with the album ‘FACE’ and title track ‘Like Crazy’ on March 24. Throughout the years, BTS has been known to draw inspiration from other forms of media, particularly books. Meanwhile, this new song was inspired by a movie.

Following Jimin's challenge to his fans to guess the inspiration behind the music video for his solo album's title track, ‘Like Crazy,’ his fandom was in a frenzy trying to decode the possible references. With ‘The Notebook’ being Jimin's favorite movie, many speculated that the music video might be a tribute to the classic romance film. However, it wasn't until the track's opening line, which sampled Jennifer Lawrence's whispered words, "I think we could last forever," that the truth was finally revealed. The visuals and style of the music video were a clear nod to the 2011 film ‘Like Crazy,’ which shares the same name as Jimin's lead single.

The Plot & its similarities with Jimin’s music video

The acclaimed romantic movie ‘Like Crazy,’ released in 2011, features a talented cast including Felicity Jones, Jennifer Lawrence, and Anton Yelchin, and was both directed and written by Drake Doremus, who drew inspiration from his own experience of being in a long-distance relationship with a woman from London. The movie revolves around the love story of Anna, a British exchange student played by Jones, and Jacob, an American student portrayed by Yelchin, who are tragically separated when Anna is denied entry to the United States due to overstaying her student visa.

The music video for Jimin's solo album's title track, ‘Like Crazy,’ pays tribute to the film's portrayal of falling in love, navigating pain, and ultimately losing control. With a synth-pop instrumental, dark and light imagery, and emotive lyrics, the music video incorporates several references to the film. Jimin revealed that he wanted to express his sincere emotions during the pandemic through this album. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Jimin said, “I tried to express the feelings of that movie. You know, the somewhat complex, somewhat lonely, somewhat happy emotions. I tried to express all these ambiguous and subtle emotions in a slightly sexy way, but I’m not sure how it’ll end up being received by people.”

Similarities between the music video and the movie

The movie strongly influenced Jimin's title song ‘Like Crazy.’ He didn't just use the same name but there are numerous examples.

To begin with, the song expresses Jimin's emotions during the pandemic-induced separation from the ARMYs. The main theme of ‘Like Crazy’ centers around a romantic relationship that is tested by long-distance. Some ARMYs speculated that the watery lighting effect in the music video may have been inspired by the final shower scene in the film. The music video also features scenes that resemble those from the movie, such as the club scenes, while Jimin is shown sitting on a chair at the start and end of the video, similar to how Anna received a handmade chair from Jacob in the movie. Some ARMYs have theories about the significance of this as well. Finally, although some may believe that the song incorporates actual dialogue from ‘Like Crazy,’ it does not. The voice actress explained that she recorded the original dialogue, using the tone of the film as a guide.

Jimin conveyed the central message of the movie ‘Like Crazy’ in a variety of ways through his song. Although the lyrics reference the challenges portrayed in the film and the music video conveys a similar emotional intensity, Jimin aimed to communicate a range of feelings - ones that were somewhat complicated, somewhat solitary, and somewhat joyful - through his choreography and performance. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he explained that he wanted to convey these subtle and intricate emotions in a slightly sensual manner. It's evident that he succeeded in achieving his objective.

