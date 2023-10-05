BTS' Jimin's Like Crazy MV surpasses 100 million views, second after Set Me Free Pt.2 to reach this milestone

BTS' Jimin recorded a new achievement on one of his music videos from his debut solo album Face. BTS' Jimin made his solo debut by releasing an album called Face which included two singles Like Crazy and Set Me Free Pt.2. Both the tracks have their own specific music videos which premiered on YouTube in March 2023. Currently, Jimin is busy rooting for other BTS members' solo projects.

BTS’ Jimin’s Like Crazy music video hits 100 million views on YouTube

Recently, the music video for Like Crazy has crossed 100 million views on YouTube. The official music video for Like Crazy premiered on YouTube on March 24, 2023, and it has 3.9 million likes too. Previously, Jimin's official music video for Set Me Free Pt.2 crossed 100 million views. Like Crazy is the second music video from Jimin's solo project to reach this milestone. The music video for Set Me Free Pt.2 currently has 114 million views along with 4.9 million likes. It premiered on March 17, 2023 on YouTube. Both tracks, Like Crazy and Set Me Free Pt.2 are singles from BTS' Jimin's solo debut album Face. Other tracks on Face include Face-Off, Interlude: Dive, Alone, and the Like Crazy (English version).

BTS’ Jimin's recent activities

After the promotions for his solo debut album FACE ended, BTS' Jimin took time for himself to rest well. Known for his witty humor, Jimin recently dropped two Instagram reels exhibiting his world-class skills as a dancer. Not only this but BTS' Jimin is also active as a cheerleader for other BTS members' solo projects. He recently showed support for Jungkook's latest releases Seven and 3D along with V's Layover album. BTS' Jimin was also seen paying a visit to an Indian restaurant based in Jeju to give company to V and Jungkook on the trip.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' 95 liners: Jimin joins V at music show displaying support, receives signed Layover album; Fans react