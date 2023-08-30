BTS' Jimin's Like Crazy ranks as fastest K-pop soloist song to sell 1 million units in USA

BTS ' Jimin has done it again. The singer, with his hit solo album FACE , has broken numerous records since its initial release. And now it has two whole new records right under its belt. Jimin's title track from FACE, Like Crazy has become the fastest song by a K-pop solo artist to sell over 1 million units in the USA. Alongside this achievement, Like Crazy has also become the most-streamed Korean song of 2023 on Spotify.

Like Crazy by Jimin is the fastest song by K-pop solo artists to sell 1 million units in USA

Like Crazy serves as the title track of Jimin's album FACE. It instantly became a sensation upon its release. Now, the single has achieved yet another milestone, writing Jimin's name in history as the fastest-selling million-copy K-pop soloist in the USA. This accomplishment further cements his position as a pioneering force in global sales and streaming records among Korean solo artists.

Following its debut at Number 1 on the USA Billboard Hot 100 chart and its ascent to Number 1 on the Spotify Global Daily Top Songs chart, marking Jimin as the first Korean solo artist to conquer both these feats, and securing the distinction of being the quickest song to attain an iTunes all-kill (reaching Number 1 in all 119 available countries), Like Crazy has now shattered the record for the fastest song by a Korean solo artist to surpass 1 million units sold in the world's largest music market, the USA. This remarkable achievement stands as an exclusive feat accomplished by a K-pop solo artist in 2023.

As a result of this achievement, Like Crazy is now eligible for an RIAA Platinum Certification in the USA. This remarkable feat was accomplished in an astonishing 155 days from the song's release, triumphing over the previous record of 225 days.

Like Crazy by Jimin has become the Most-Streamed 2023 Korean Song on Spotify

When it comes to streaming achievements, Like Crazy has also established a new record on Spotify by becoming the most-streamed Korean song released in 2023. As one of the world's largest music streaming platforms, Spotify's recognition of the song's popularity underscores the global adoration for Jimin's music.

Remarkably, this milestone was attained in just 157 days from the song's release, accumulating an impressive 474.6 million streams on the platform. Furthermore, Like Crazy stands tall as the third most-streamed song by a Korean/K-pop act on the same platform throughout 2023.

Furthermore, as of August 24, another milestone has been added to Jimin’s solo album. FACE has solidified its status as the fastest K-pop soloist album to achieve 1 billion streams on Spotify . This achievement reflects the widespread appeal and enduring popularity of Jimin's musical creations..

Equally noteworthy, FACE has accomplished the extraordinary feat of selling over one million copies. This remarkable milestone was achieved with the sale of 1.02 million physical copies worldwide on its debut day, March 24th.

Congratulations to Jimin!

Listen to Like Crazy here-

