BTS’ Jimin’s Like Crazy re-peaks at no 1 on Spotify's Daily Top Songs chart in South Korea, overtaking NewJeans’ How Sweet

BTS’ Jimin’s Like Crazy became an instant fan favorite upon its release in 2023. From debuting atop the Billboard Hot 100 to breaking previously-set Hanteo records, this massive hit has been soaring high ever since. The song’s recent Spotify achievement once again solidifies Jimin’s dominating influence as a K-pop soloist.

BTS Jimin's Like Crazy continues to dominate Spotify South Korea chart after a year of its release

According to chart data on June 2, Like Crazy, a solo track by Jimin, re-peaked at no. 1 on Spotify's Top 50 Daily Songs Chart in South Korea. This impressive feat comes almost a year and two months after the song’s release on March 24, 2023, proving Jimin’s explosive popularity and his loyal fanbase’s strength.

With re-entering the top spot on this chart, Like Crazy now overtakes NewJeans’ recently-released song How Sweet and aespa’s Supernova.

On the other hand, his bandmate Jungkook’s solo track Seven feat. Latto (explicit version) now stays strong at no. 5, while the Like Crazy English version soars high at 7 on Spotify Daily Top Songs chart in South Korea.

More about Jimin's solo track Like Crazy's other achievements

Meanwhile, Jimin's solo track Like Crazy continues to maintain its stronghold on various music charts for over a year now. The song etched his name in history as the first solo by a K-pop artist to debut at no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

This remarkable feat continues further, as the track is now the only K-pop solo to chart on Spotify Global Top Songs for over a year. According to last week’s chart data, the song celebrated its 30th consecutive week on the Spotify Weekly Top Song Chart U.S., staying strong at no. 91.

Like Crazy serves as the lead track for Jimin’s debut solo studio album FACE. Beyond its commercial success, this synth-pop anthem works as a K-pop blueprint for connecting people across languages, borders, and cultures.

Who is Jimin?

Jimin is a popular member of the K-pop megastar group BTS. In 2013, he debuted under the BIGHIT MUSIC (then BIGHIT Entertainment) group alongside Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, V, and Jungkook.

His solo songs under BTS started arriving in 2016 with Lie, Serendipity (2017), Promise (2018), and Filter (2020). With his first extended play FACE, the singer marked his official solo debut in 2023, ahead of his military enlistment.

