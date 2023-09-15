BTS' Jimin's Like Crazy, TWICE's Jihyo's Killin' Me Good, more; Pick favorite English version K-pop song

K-pop artists many times release English versions of their songs like BTS member Jimin's title track Like Crazy from his solo debut album. TWICE member Jihyo also dropped the English version of her debut song Killin' Me Good on September 15.

English Versions of K-pop songs

We bring you an exciting K-pop poll so that you can pick your favorite English version of a song. From Red Velvet's RBB (Really Bad Boy) and (G)I-DLE's Oh my god to LE SSERAFIM's Eve, Psyche and Bluebird's Wife, female K-pop artists have given some amazing music and learning lyrics of these will be as smooth as butter. NCT has many English versions of their songs among which WayV's Love Talk and NCT 127's Regular are some of the most loved songs by fans. DAY6's Zombie and EXO member D.O.'s Rose are some of the notable English versions of K-pop songs.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: TWICE's Jihyo drops English version lyric video of solo debut track Killin' Me Good