BTS’ Jimin's makes heartwarming gesture: Sends BIGBANG’s Taeyang a signed version of his solo album ‘FACE’

Earlier today BIGBANG’s Taeyang posted a glimpse of a heartfelt gift that he received from BTS’ Jimin. The glimpse showed a personally signed version of BTS’ debut solo album ‘FACE’. ‘FACE’ was released just last month on March 24. Jimin’s gesture was quick to get noticed by fans and is being reshared on various social media. Jimin and Taeyang teamed up for their hit single ‘Vibe’ in January 2023.

Taeyang’s Vibe feat. BTS’ Jimin

After a hiatus of more than five years since his previous album 'White Night' (2017), Taeyang made a comeback with his latest single 'Vibe.' The song was co-written by Taeyang and Vince and composed by a team of talented artists including Teddy, Kush, Vince, Taeyang, Jimin, and 24. 'Vibe' became a massive hit and charted in more than fifteen countries, with its peak position being 76 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Jimin’s debut solo album ‘FACE’

On March 24, 2023, BIGHIT MUSIC released Jimin's debut studio album 'FACE'. The album, produced by Pdogg, Ghstloop, and Evan, features a blend of pop, hip-hop, and R&B and includes five songs co-written by Jimin and one instrumental. The album addresses themes of loneliness, self-reflection, and personal growth. The album quickly broke sales records in Korea, selling over 1 million copies on the first day and surpassing 1.45 million sales in the first week. This made Jimin the first solo artist in Hanteo Chart history to achieve such a feat.

'FACE' debuted at number one on the Circle Album Chart and topped the Oricon Albums and Digital Albums charts in Japan, as well as Billboard Japan's Hot Albums chart. Jimin also became the first solo artist to debut at number one on both Oricon album charts in 2023. In the US, the album debuted at number two on the Billboard 200, marking the highest-charting album by a South Korean solo artist in Billboard history. Additionally, 'FACE' reached the top ten in Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Lithuania, Switzerland, and New Zealand.

