BTS' Jimin's MUSE creates record for longest-charting album by K-pop soloist on Billboard Hot 200
BTS' Jimin's MUSE has been breaking records ever since its release. Read to know about the milestones the album reached this week.
BTS' Jimin’s second album MUSE made an impressive record by staying on the Billboard Hot 200 chart for 25 consecutive weeks. With that, the album became the longest-charting album by a K-pop soloist, as per updates on January 15. Currently, the seven-track, lyrical album holds the 135th spot in the chart.
Jimin's MUSE also retained its spot at No. 2 on Billboard’s World Albums chart, marking its 25th consecutive week appearance on the list. This week, the title track of MUSE, Who, also recorded its 24th non-consecutive week on Billboard’s Hot 100, currently standing at No. 39. With that, Jimin's melodious single became the second longest-charting K-pop solo song in Billboard's all-time Hot 100 list. The top spot was clenched by PSY’s 2012 hit Gangnam Style.
Jimin's Who also climbed up to No. 8 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart and remained a top charter at No. 13 on the Global 200 list. Jimin's global dominance in the music scene is evident from the records the songs of his latest album MUSE have been breaking. MUSE was released on July 19 last year and has been making records ever since, with its lead single Who being the most successful one. Watch it's MV here:
Jimin's Who, from MUSE, is also currently the fourth longest-charting song by a K-pop act on the Billboard Hot 100, following BTS' Dynamite, PSY's Gangnam Style, and FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid. MUSE documented Jimin's journey to find his source of inspiration, following his 2023 debut solo album FACE. By staying strong on the Hot 200 list for 25 weeks, he equalled the record of his bandmate Jungkook’s solo debut album GOLDEN.
The only difference between the two was that GOLDEN recorded a non-consecutive 25 weeks appearance in the chart. The album dropped off the chart after 24 weeks and then re-entered it months later.
