BTS' Jimin's MUSE stays for 30 weeks on Billboard 200; scripts history as longest-charting album by K-pop soloist

BTS' Jimin stays unbeaten in the category of longest-charting album by K-pop soloist in the Billboard 200 list. He bettered his own previously set record, as his solo album MUSE spent 30 weeks on the chart, as revealed by Billboard on February 19. Currently, the seven-track, lyrical album features at No. 132 in the list. Even seven months after its release, MUSE is still making and breaking records.

It has not only become the longest-charting album by a Korean solo artist in Billboard 200, but also is the first by a K-pop idol. His band, BTS, is the only K-pop group that has attained the feat of charting for 30 weeks. Thus, Jimin holds the distinction of achieving this milestone both as a soloist and as a member of a group. MUSE claimed the record for longest-charting album on January 15, when it stayed strong on the Billboard 200 chart for 25 consecutive weeks. The album was at 135th spot back then.

It also retained its spot at No. 2 on Billboard’s World Albums chart on its 30th consecutive week appearance on the list. The title track of MUSE, Who, recorded its 29th non-consecutive week on Billboard’s Hot 100, currently standing at No. 40. Jimin's melodious single is the fourth longest-charting K-pop solo song in Billboard's all-time Hot 100 list, following BTS' Dynamite, PSY's Gangnam Style, and FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid.

Jimin's Who also maintained his run on the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. chart, featuring at No. 26 on his 30th appearance in both. This week, the song also took No. 28 spot on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart. Since its release on July 19 last year, MUSE has been breaking records, with its lead single Who achieving the most notable success. By staying strong on the Hot 200 list for 30 weeks, MUSE overtook Jungkook’s solo debut album GOLDEN, which spent 25 weeks in the chart.