BTS' Jimin's NEVERMIND, moon, and 13 tattoos revealed by tattoo artist; fans gawk at shirtless photos

BTS members have had many tattoos over the past few years. Fans love the artwork on the idols' bodies and appreciate the creativity of the artists and the style of the members.

BTS' tattoo artist reveals Jimin's photos

Blind Studio's tattoo artist Dong Hwa opened up about his relations with BTS since pre-debut and also posted photos of Jimin's tattoos. The post revealed his most famous tattoo NEVERMIND which is written on his ribs. His image gave the fans a look at Jimin's bare body which sent the fans into a frenzy. Photos also included shots of Jimin's other tattoos including, 13, the crescent moon on his back, YOUNG, FOREVER and Youth.

He also discussed his experiences with the members whom he has known for years. In the caption, the artist wrote that he has seen the passion and hard work of the BTS members for the past 10 years and finally, after contemplation has posted these pictures. HE continued and added that he has known them and the company staff since before the group's debut and has collaborated with them several times. Unfortunately though, due to their busy schedules, they haven't met very often lately.

Fans gawked at the beautiful pieces of art on the idol's body and appreciated his physique too. Many commented on how well the BTS member has maintained his body and taken care of it. The shirtless picture which revealed the tattoo NEVERMIND also got a lot of attention.

Jimin's recent activities

BTS member Jimin took to Instagram and surprised fans with his impressive skills in a new dance video. Not only that, many fans were quick to take note of his blonde hair. Fans were impressed by the idol’s style and groove. Many tweeted, "Main dancer Jimin is back." Additionally, the singer was spotted sporting blonde hair which many fans noticed. This has led to anticipations that the Set Me Free singer is preparing for something new.

The idol released his documentary Jimin's Production Diary on October 23 which gave insights into the production process of his first solo album FACE.

