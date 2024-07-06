BTS’ Jimin and BLACKPINK’s Lisa both made their solo comebacks on the same day with brand-new music and took the world by storm. Jimin dropped his pre-release song, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, ahead of the album release. Lisa, on the other hand, released the single ROCKSTAR with an electrifying music video.

BTS' Jimin and BLACKPINK's Lisa make huge first-week Spotify debut

On July 6, 2024, the first-week streams for Jimin and Lisa’s solo releases were revealed, and they have both soared to impressive heights, each amassing significant numbers. Jimin’s track, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, achieved a total of 42.9 million streams within just seven days of its release. The song’s heartfelt lyrics with a sobre melody have impressed fans globally. The achievement strongly showcases how massive the artist’s reach is individually on an international platform.

On the other hand, Lisa also released her much-anticipated solo song, ROCKSTAR, which earned an impressive 39 million streams in its debut week. Lisa's phenomenal performance with an intricate dance routine and commanding presence has managed to sweep fans off their feet, catapulting her comeback into the spotlight and setting the stage for her promising solo career.

Moreover, Lisa has also set the record for having the biggest first-week debut by a female K-pop soloist. The music video was extremely well received by fans, and it garnered 32.4 million views along with 3.4 million likes within 24 hours of its release and currently it has 82 million views.



Advertisement

More about BTS' Jimin

BTS’ Jimin is set to make his solo comeback with the upcoming album MUSE, which is set to release on July 19, 2024. The track Slow Dance from the record will be a collaboration song with Sofia Carson, which is much-awaited by fans. The artist is currently enlisted in the South Korean military to fulfill his mandatory duty and will be discharged sometime around 2025.

More about BLACKPINK's Lisa

BLACKPINK’s Lisa debuted solo with the single album Lalisa in 2021, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and she managed to grab multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022.

In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency. The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do’s Connection records all-time high ratings with 11 percent ahead of final episode