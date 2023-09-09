BTS' Jimin's solo, Like Crazy surpasses 500 million Spotify streams in THIS many days

On September 9, according to Jimin Data on X (formerly known as Twitter), BTS’ Jimin’s solo track Like Crazy crossed 500 million streams on Spotify, becoming the fastest Korean song to achieve this feat. The song had reached that level of streams in just 166 days, breaking the record of BTS & Coldplay’s My Universe which was in 177 days. Prior to that, BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s MONEY had held the record reaching 500 million streams in 309 days.

BTS’ Jimin’s solo songs Serendipity’s 6th Anniversary and Lie’s 7th Anniversary:

BTS’ Jimin’s loved solo songs Serendipity and Lie were released 6 and 7 years ago, respectively. The fans took to X to celebrate the anniversaries. Many hashtags began trending related to the singer and the two songs. Serendipity is a more serene and beautiful song while Lie was darker and grittier. Both the songs plus Filter sold 500,000 units in the US and now all of Jimin’s solo songs, including the ones in the BTS albums, have been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). It likewise shows the clashing charms of marvelous, mysterious, and melodic greatness, and is a stunning exhibition that shows the pinnacle of wonderful vocals and creativity, enough to be known as a presentation workmanship that goes past K-pop. It has wowed fans and numerous artists even years after its release. It became a source of inspiration and became a textbook for idols.

BTS’ Jimin’s recent activities:

Recently, Jimin went to an event by Dior in Seoul and post that, held a live on Weverse after a long time. Since it had been a long time, the fans were extremely excited to hear him talk. The first thing he did was solve the mystery of his bruised knuckles, which was seen during the event. He said that it was from his exercise as he took up boxing as a new hobby. He was giggly and happy to talk to ARMYs after a long time. He even showed his other rooms like the exercise room and his bedroom. He said that he had to decorate it even more because his parents thought his house looked too bare and like a good son, he added more equipment in the empty room.

