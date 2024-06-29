BTS’ Jimin is gearing up for his much-anticipated solo comeback with the album MUSE. However, the pre-release single from the album has dropped along with the adorable music video. The song is extremely well-received by fans and has grabbed the top spot in the iTunes chart in over 100 countries.

BTS' Jimin's Smeraldo Garden Marching Band ranks no. 1 in iTunes chart in 108 countries

On June 28, 2024, BTS’ Jimin released his new solo song Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, featuring LOCO along with the music video. As soon as the song was released, it went on to grab the top spot in the iTunes chart in several regions.

Within just 24 hours of its release, the track hit no. 1 on the charts in 108 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Brazil, France, Germany, Australia, Canada, and more.

Furthermore, the music video for the track has garnered 5.5 million views in total on YouTube. The upcoming album MUSE is scheduled to be released on July 19, 2024, at 1 PM KST. The tracklist for the record has also been released, and it will consist of 7 songs in total, including Smeraldo Garden Marching Band.

The previously released track Closer Than This is also included in the album. Moreover, Slow Dance will be a collaboration song with Sofia Carson, which is much-awaited by fans.

More about BTS' Jimin

BTS’ Jimin made his debut as a K-pop idol with BTS in 2013 alongside RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook. Ahead of his official debut, he released solo songs through group albums such as Lie, Filter, and more.

In 2023, the artist made his solo debut with the album titled Face along with the title track Like Crazy, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making him the first K-pop soloist to do so.

The artist enlisted in the military on December 13, 2024, along with his teammate Jungkook. The artist will be discharged sometime around 2025 and continue his activities as a K-pop idol.

