BTS' Jimin's upcoming MUSE album to be released in BLOOMING and SERENADE versions; Checkout comeback schedule

BTS' Jimin is set to captivate fans with his second solo album, MUSE, available in BLOOMING and SERENADE versions. On June 18, Jimin revealed the promotional schedule, kicking off with the tracklist release on June 20. The highly anticipated album will officially drop on July 19 at 1 PM KST.

Promo plan for BTS’ Jimin’s MUSE

On June 19 at midnight KST, BTS' Jimin unveiled the promotional schedule for his highly anticipated second solo album, MUSE. This new album will be available in two distinct versions: BLOOMING and SERENADE. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release, which is scheduled for July 19 at 1 PM KST.

According to the detailed schedule, the tracklist for MUSE will be revealed on June 20, offering a glimpse into the musical journey Jimin has crafted. Following this, a series of concept photos and clips will be released, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the album's aesthetic and themes. A special pre-release official track video is set to drop on June 28, building further excitement for the full album launch.

Adding an element of mystery, the promotional planner features question marks on July 9 and 23, sparking speculation among fans about potential surprise events or additional content. This intriguing detail has only heightened anticipation for what Jimin has in store.

Advertisement

Take a look at Jimin’s comeback schedule for MUSE;

With MUSE, Jimin continues to showcase his artistic growth and versatility, promising a memorable experience for fans worldwide. As the release date approaches, ARMYs around the globe are gearing up to support Jimin and celebrate this significant milestone in his solo career.

More details about Jimin’s second solo album MUSE

BTS member Jimin's upcoming album MUSE promises to be a profound exploration of his artistic evolution and personal inspiration. Following the introspective journey of his first solo album, FACE, Jimin delves deeper into his creative process and aspirations.

With seven diverse tracks, including the beloved fan song Closer Than This, Jimin aims to captivate listeners with his expanded musical horizons. Fans eagerly anticipate the release, set for July 19, as Jimin continues establishing himself as a dynamic solo artist with a unique voice and vision in the music industry.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin confirms second album MUSE releasing 19 July after FACE debut; Know pre-order schedule, and more