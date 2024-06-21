BTS' Jin accepts J-Hope's invite to debut as 'dischargedz' duo following the latter's return from military service

BTS’ Jin, who was recently discharged from the military, has enthusiastically accepted fellow groupmate J-Hope’s proposal to debut as a subunit once J-Hope returns from the military as well. Earlier today, J-Hope had expressed excitement towards Jin’s solo activities following his return and even proposed to debut together as ‘dischargedz' duo later.

BTS’ Jin reacts to J-Hope’s 'dischargedz' duo proposal

On June 21, BTS' eldest member Jin took to Weverse, an interactive platform connecting K-pop idols with their fans, to respond to a playful proposal from fellow member J-Hope. Earlier in the day, J-Hope had humorously suggested forming a subunit called 'dischargedz' with Jin once he completes his mandatory military service in October this year, saying, “Jin, would you do a 'dischargedz' duo?"

In his response, Jin enthusiastically accepted J-Hope's invitation, fueling excitement among BTS fans worldwide. Replying to J-Hope’s offer in the comment section, Jin wrote, “Come on J-Hope, let’s make one”

This exchange on Weverse not only delighted fans but also hinted at future musical possibilities for BTS post-military service. Fans are eagerly anticipating what 'dischargedz' might bring to the table, considering BTS members' diverse talents and the potential for fresh musical styles.

More details about BTS’ latest activities

Recently, BTS celebrated a significant milestone as Jin completed his military service on June 12, leading to an emotional reunion of all members amidst fan cheers and excitement. RM added a musical touch to the occasion by showcasing his saxophone skills with a rendition of BTS' hit song "Dynamite," adding to the joyous atmosphere.

Following his return, Jin fulfilled his promise to ARMY by reuniting with fans the next day at FESTA 2024 live and hosting a heartfelt free hug event, commemorating the group's 11th debut anniversary with touching moments.

Meanwhile, other BTS members continue their dedicated service duties. J-Hope serves as an assistant drill instructor, anticipating his discharge in October, while V patrols with South Korea's Special Defense Team. RM contributes to a military band, and Jimin and Jungkook carry out their respective roles in companionship and kitchen duties. SUGA, serving as a social worker, also plays an essential role in the community.

Despite their individual commitments, BTS remains united in spirit, eagerly anticipating their regrouping in June 2025 post-military service.

