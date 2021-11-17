BTS’ Jin achieves the highest rank of any Korean soloist on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales Chart

‘Yours’ has grabbed the No.1 rank on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart making him the 7th BTS member to do so in a way that no Korean soloist ever has.

BTS is no stranger to achievements, awards, top ranks and more as the group achieves immeasurable success on a global level. A complete rundown of their wins would be an endless book that we are sure only wizards could manage to capture. And whilst they build bridges, climb them, build higher ones and surpass those too, the numbers don’t stop.

Excelling on an individual front is also becoming the norm for the BTS boys whose rap members (RM, SUGA and J-Hope) released solo music soon after their group debut, while the vocal members (Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook) slowly and steadily mount their own personal discography.

Shelling diamonds each time they got into the recording studio, we were once again left in awe of the spectrum beheld by the group’s eldest Jin, who released the main theme song for the tvN special anniversary series ‘Jirisan’. ‘Yours’ is an OST that captures Jin’s musical expertise, as it flows over the soft sounds of the song.

.#JIN's "Yours" debuts at No. 1 on this week's #WorldDigitalSongSales chart.



It's his first solo No. 1 on the chart. He's earned a record 31 No. 1s as a member of @BTS_twt. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 16, 2021

The song has landed Jin on the Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart at the No.2 spot making him the highest ever charting Korean soloist on the list. It was also the 2nd top-selling song of the week, only behind Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’ while Jin debuted on the No.4 spot on Billboard’s Emerging Artist list.

Starring Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon as leads, ‘Jirisan’ talks about the stories of the rangers atop Mount Jiri as they battle realistic and unrealistic hurdles in their way.

