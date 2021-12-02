BTS' Jin achieves most number ones by a soloist in 2021; 'Yours' rules over iTunes in 99 countries

BTS' Jin has set a new record with his smash-hit solo OST 'Yours'! On December 1 KST, Jin scored another impressive achievement and broke the 98 number ones tie on iTunes with Adele's 'Easy On Me.' 'Yours' now holds the most number ones on iTunes by a soloist in 2021, topping 99 different countries.

Also, 'Yours' by Jin becomes the first Korean OST to debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in Japan! 'Yours' was released in Japan on November 24 and right after the release, it broke multiple records on multiple streaming and charting platforms in Japan, despite the song having no promotions in the country! 'Yours' became the first Korean OST in history to enter the Billboard Hot100 Japan chart. It debuted at number 66 on the chart. Jin also topped the Billboard Download Daily chart and ranked number 4 Billboard Download Weekly Chart.

'Yours' also debuted at number 4 on the Oricon Weekly Digital Chart, becoming the highest solo song entry for a BTS member. 'Yours' became an instant fan-favourite and within hours occupied the number one spot on the iTunes chart in over 82 countries including India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, Brazil and Canada to name a few. Congratulations to 'World Wide OST king' Jin!

