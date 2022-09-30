BTS’ Jin adds flair as he attends tennis player Casper Ruud’s debut match in Korea Open

On September 29, BTS ’ vocalist Jin was spotted at the Korea Open watching Casper Ruud’s debut match against Nicolas Jarry. Casper Ruud, making his Seoul debut, won the match 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 and at the time, many recognised Jin in the crowd. The ATP Tour gave a shout out to the BTS member on their Twitter handle saying, “Casper got a new fan”.

The Korea Open is an annual badminton event that is commonly held in Seoul, South Korea. The tournament used to be known as Korea Open Super Series because it became one of the BWF Super Series tournaments beginning with 2007. BWF categorized Korea Open as one of the seven BWF World Tour Super 500 events in the BWF events structure since 2018.

Casper Ruud (born 22 December 1998) is a Norwegian professional tennis player. Casper Ruud has a career-high singles ranking of world No. 2 achieved on 12 September 2022, making him the highest-ranked Norwegian tennis player in history. He has won nine ATP Tour singles titles. He is the first Norwegian man to win an ATP singles title, to reach major finals (at the 2022 French and US Opens), to reach a Masters 1000 final, and to enter the top 20 in the ATP rankings.

Jin has always shown appreciation for various sports like golf and tennis, but the latter is his favorite sport and often takes training from a famous Korean tennis coach regularly.

Another member spotted supporting a sport was Suga who went to Japan to meet with Stephen Curry. The meeting between Stephen Curry and Suga, the NBA Finals MVP last season, was made when Suga, who is fond of basketball, visited the training ground in Tokyo, Japan, where Golden State is training for the pre-season. In a video posted on Twitter by the Golden State Club on September 30th, Curry said to Suga, "It's nice to meet you.My family members are your fans.” Suga responded, “It’s an honor to meet you.”

